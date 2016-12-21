    TES Quiz: 23/30 December 2016

    John Cunnane
    23rd December 2016 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against TES’ weekly general knowledge quiz
    1. Originally a poem written by Irishwoman Cecil Alexander, which Christmas carol depicts the nativity?
    2. Christmas Day starts last in which state of the US?
    3. Who plays the title role in the Bad Santa series of films?
    4. In the song Winter Wonderland, who do we pretend the snowman is?
    5. Which of Santa’s reindeer is the father of Rudolph?
    6. What is a female turkey called?
    7. Also mentioned in The Nutcracker ballet, visions of which sweet foodstuff danced in children’s heads as they slept, according to Clement Clarke Moore’s poem ’Twas the Night before Christmas?
    8. Which English cricket captain was born on Christmas Day 1984?
    9. As the crow flies, what is the distance between Nazareth and Bethlehem? Is it 50m/80km, 70m/111km or 90m/144km?
    10. How many gifts in total would your true love give to you in the song The Twelve Days of Christmas?

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

