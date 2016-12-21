TES Quiz: 23/30 December 2016
23rd December 2016 at 00:00
Pit your wits against TES’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- Originally a poem written by Irishwoman Cecil Alexander, which Christmas carol depicts the nativity?
- Christmas Day starts last in which state of the US?
- Who plays the title role in the Bad Santa series of films?
- In the song Winter Wonderland, who do we pretend the snowman is?
- Which of Santa’s reindeer is the father of Rudolph?
- What is a female turkey called?
- Also mentioned in The Nutcracker ballet, visions of which sweet foodstuff danced in children’s heads as they slept, according to Clement Clarke Moore’s poem ’Twas the Night before Christmas?
- Which English cricket captain was born on Christmas Day 1984?
- As the crow flies, what is the distance between Nazareth and Bethlehem? Is it 50m/80km, 70m/111km or 90m/144km?
- How many gifts in total would your true love give to you in the song The Twelve Days of Christmas?