    TES Quiz: 24 February 2017

    John Cunnane
    24th February 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against TES’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    The questions

    1. 640 acres is the equivalent of what other single unit of area?

    2. Used to draw the attention of the reader to a certain aspect or detail of the subject, NB is an abbreviation of what Latin phrase?

    3. Over 5500 km long, in which country would you find the Dog Fence, the longest fence in the world?

    4. Who composed the opera The Barber of Seville?

    5. Which country hosted the 2017 football Africa Cup of Nations?

    6. On 24 February 1868, who became the first US President to be impeached?

    7. Dante Gabriel Rosetti, William Holman Hunt and John Everett Millais were all part of which art movement?

    8. Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep were the title characters in which 1979 film?

    9. Which spirit forms the base of a Manhattan cocktail?

    10. Who is the current King of Spain?

    Scroll down for the answers...

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

