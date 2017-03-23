Register
    Tes Quiz: 24 March 2017

    John Cunnane
    24th March 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
    1. Calvados is a brandy made from which fruit?
    2. Fred DeLuca and Pete Buck formed which fast food sandwich chain in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in August 1965?
    3. What papal name did Jorge Mario Bergoglio take when he became head of the Roman Catholic church in March 2013?
    4. In which European capital city was Harry Houdini (real name Erich Weiss) born on 24 March 1874?
    5. Which German was responsible for composing The Brandenburg Concertos?
    6. Philip Pirrip is the narrator and protagonist in which of Charles Dickens’ novels?
    7. Nigel Owens, Craig Joubert and Romain Poite are all international referees in which sport?
    8. Who played Robin to George Clooney’s Batman in the 1997 film Batman & Robin?
    9. In which Scandinavian country would you be in if you were on the road to Hell?
    10. By what name were the Righteous and Harmonious Fists better known during an uprising in China in 1900?

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

