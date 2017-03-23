Tes Quiz: 24 March 2017
Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- Calvados is a brandy made from which fruit?
- Fred DeLuca and Pete Buck formed which fast food sandwich chain in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in August 1965?
- What papal name did Jorge Mario Bergoglio take when he became head of the Roman Catholic church in March 2013?
- In which European capital city was Harry Houdini (real name Erich Weiss) born on 24 March 1874?
- Which German was responsible for composing The Brandenburg Concertos?
- Philip Pirrip is the narrator and protagonist in which of Charles Dickens’ novels?
- Nigel Owens, Craig Joubert and Romain Poite are all international referees in which sport?
- Who played Robin to George Clooney’s Batman in the 1997 film Batman & Robin?
- In which Scandinavian country would you be in if you were on the road to Hell?
- By what name were the Righteous and Harmonious Fists better known during an uprising in China in 1900?