    TES Quiz: 27 January 2017

    John Cunnane
    27th January 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against TES’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    Gauteng is the smallest province by area but the largest by population in which country?

    Tennis player Serena Williams recently became engaged to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of which social media website?

    Who published their first Children’s and Household Tales in 1812, which featured Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel and Rumpelstiltskin?

    What was the name of the ship that took the Pilgrim Fathers from Plymouth to the New World?

    Who had a hit in 1994 with the song Gangsta’s Paradise?

    Which is the coldest of the eight planets in our solar system?

    Which 19th-century American oil industry business magnate has a shellfish dish named after him?

    Which actress has received the most ‘leading actress’ Oscar nominations (her 16th was announced this week)?

    A pearl wedding anniversary celebrates how many years of marriage?

    Which male golfer was ranked world number one at the end of 2016?

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

