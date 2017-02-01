TES Quiz: 3 February 2017

The questions

1. By what name is the religious leader born Lhamo Dhondup better known?

2. Kimi Räikkönen currently drives for which Formula 1 motor racing team?

3. “The boy stood on the burning deck” is the first line of which poem by the English poet Felicia Dorothea Hemans?

4. Who had a 1977/78 hit with the song Love Is In The Air?

5. Marsh Seedless, Star Ruby and Duncan are all varieties of which fruit?

6. Juneau is the capital of which of the states of America?

7. What colour denotes the easiest ski run?

8. The Borsa Italiana, Italy’s Stock Exchange, is based in which city?

9. HTML is the standard markup language for creating web pages and web applications. What does this acronym stand for?

10. Who played the role of Legolas in the 2001 film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring?

