Tes Quiz: 3 November 2017

The questions

1. The Gunpowder Plot of 1605 was an attempt to assassinate which English monarch?

2. Featuring Wizkid and Kyla, which rapper had a number one hit in 2016 with One Dance?

3. In which country would you find Ladoga, Europe’s largest lake?

4. Creme de Cassis is a liqueur made from which fruit?

5. In what sport might a team be awarded a penalty corner?

6. What does a pluviometer measure?

7. In mythology, who is the Greek god of the sea?

8. Who created the Renaissance sculpture, David?

9. Taoism is a religion that originated in which country?

10. What was the name of Ted Danson’s character in the US sitcom Cheers?

Scroll down for the answers

The answers

1. King James I

2. Drake

3. Russia

4. Blackcurrant

5. Hockey

6. Rainfall

7. Poseidon

8. Michelangelo

9. China

10. Sam Malone

Questions set by John Cunnane