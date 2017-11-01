Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Tes Quiz: 3 November 2017

    John Cunnane
    3rd November 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    The questions

    1. The Gunpowder Plot of 1605 was an attempt to assassinate which English monarch?

    2. Featuring Wizkid and Kyla, which rapper had a number one hit in 2016 with One Dance?

    3. In which country would you find Ladoga, Europe’s largest lake?

    4. Creme de Cassis is a liqueur made from which fruit?

    5. In what sport might a team be awarded a penalty corner?

    6. What does a pluviometer measure?

    7. In mythology, who is the Greek god of the sea?

    8. Who created the Renaissance sculpture, David?

    9. Taoism is a religion that originated in which country?

    10. What was the name of Ted Danson’s character in the US sitcom Cheers?

    Scroll down for the answers

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The answers

    1. King James I

    2. Drake

    3. Russia

    4. Blackcurrant

    5. Hockey

    6. Rainfall

    7. Poseidon

    8. Michelangelo

    9. China

    10. Sam Malone

    Questions set by John Cunnane

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now