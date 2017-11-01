Tes Quiz: 3 November 2017
The questions
1. The Gunpowder Plot of 1605 was an attempt to assassinate which English monarch?
2. Featuring Wizkid and Kyla, which rapper had a number one hit in 2016 with One Dance?
3. In which country would you find Ladoga, Europe’s largest lake?
4. Creme de Cassis is a liqueur made from which fruit?
5. In what sport might a team be awarded a penalty corner?
6. What does a pluviometer measure?
7. In mythology, who is the Greek god of the sea?
8. Who created the Renaissance sculpture, David?
9. Taoism is a religion that originated in which country?
10. What was the name of Ted Danson’s character in the US sitcom Cheers?
Scroll down for the answers
The answers
1. King James I
2. Drake
3. Russia
4. Blackcurrant
5. Hockey
6. Rainfall
7. Poseidon
8. Michelangelo
9. China
10. Sam Malone
Questions set by John Cunnane