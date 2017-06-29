Tes Quiz: 30 June 2017
Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- Published on 30 June 1936, who wrote the novel Gone With The Wind?
- What is the longest indoor swimming event for women at the Olympic Games?
- What is the largest lake by area on the continent of Africa?
- The songs Aquarius and Good Morning Starshine are taken from which musical?
- Emmental cheese originated in which country?
- Which Trojan fatally wounded Achilles in the heel with an arrow?
- Titan is the largest moon of which planet?
- Which character did Mahershala Ali play in the 2016 film Moonlight?
- Malcolm Turnbull is prime minister of which country?
- Which item of clothing is named after the major general who led the Charge of the Light Brigade?