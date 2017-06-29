Register
    Tes Quiz: 30 June 2017

    John Cunnane
    30th June 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
    1. Published on 30 June 1936, who wrote the novel Gone With The Wind?
    2. What is the longest indoor swimming event for women at the Olympic Games?
    3. What is the largest lake by area on the continent of Africa?
    4. The songs Aquarius and Good Morning Starshine are taken from which musical?
    5. Emmental cheese originated in which country?
    6. Which Trojan fatally wounded Achilles in the heel with an arrow?
    7. Titan is the largest moon of which planet?
    8. Which character did Mahershala Ali play in the 2016 film Moonlight?
    9. Malcolm Turnbull is prime minister of which country?
    10. Which item of clothing is named after the major general who led the Charge of the Light Brigade?

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

