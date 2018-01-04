Tes Quiz: 5 January 2018

1. First World War fighter pilot Manfred Albrecht Freiherr von Richthofen was also known by what nickname?

2. Italian White, Perigord Black and Burgundy are all varieties of which fungi?

3. Cagliari is the capital of which Mediterranean island?

4. Which French author wrote the novel À la recherche du temps perdu?

5. Which Brazilian was the first footballer to win the World Cup as both player and manager?

6. Which actor provides the voice for the title character in the 2014 film Paddington?

7. How many legs does a bee have?

8. Which film featured City of Stars – the 2016 winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song?

9. In mobile telephony, what does the acronym SIM stand for?

10. What would your zodiac sign be if you were born on New Year’s Day?

Quiz answers

1. The Red Baron

2. Truffles

3. Sardinia

4. Marcel Proust

5. Mario Zagallo

6. Ben Whishaw

7. Six

8. La La Land

9. Subscriber Identification Module

10. Capricorn

Questions set by John Cunnane