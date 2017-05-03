Register
    TES Quiz: 5 May 2017

    John Cunnane
    5th May 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against TES’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    The questions

    1. Which of the five North American Great Lakes is the only one to be located entirely in the US?

    2. Who won the 2017 Masters golf championship?

    3. Which country features in the title of songs by David Bowie, T’Pau and Tori Amos?

    4. Which German philosopher was born in Trier in the Kingdom of Prussia on 5 May 1818?

    5. Published in May 1900, who wrote the children’s book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz?

    6. Winning the award in 2011, which is the only film to win a Best Picture Oscar that wasn’t financed and produced in either the US or the UK?

    7. What type of creature is a quetzal?

    8. In the Imperial unit system, how many pounds are there in one ton?

    9. What name is given to the form of clarified butter commonly used in Asian, Iranian and Arabic cuisine?

    10. Michelle Bachelet is the current president of which South American country?

    Scroll down for the answers...

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The answers

    1. Lake Michigan

    2. Sergio Garcia

    3. China

    4. Karl Marx

    5. L Frank Baum

    6. The Artist

    7. Bird

    8. 2240

    9. Ghee

    10. Chile

    Questions set by John Cunnane

