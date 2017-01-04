TES Quiz: 6 January 2017
Pit your wits against TES’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- Famous for his novels Howard’s End and A Passage To India, which author was born on New Year’s Day 1879?
- Who was the president of Cuba who fled the country on 1 January 1959?
- What name is given to the Jewish New Year?
- On New Year’s Day 1925, Norway changed the name of its capital city to Oslo. What was the previous name?
- In the Chinese calendar, which animal symbolises the year 2017?
- Which Stevie Wonder song begins with the lyrics “No New Year’s Day to celebrate”?
- The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop takes place in which New York City landmark?
- In which city will the World Athletics Championships take place in 2017?
- How many hours are there between midnight on Christmas Day and midnight on New Year’s Eve?
- Traditionally eaten on New Year’s Eve, Vasilopita or St Basil’s cake originates from which southeast European country?