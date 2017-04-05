Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    TES Quiz: 7 April 2017

    John Cunnane
    7th April 2017 at 01:00
    Pit your wits against TES’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    1. Barack Obama was the senator for which state prior to becoming US president?

    2. Who composed the opera fantastique The Tales of Hoffmann?

    3. What nationality is Paralympian Alan Oliveira, who beat Oscar Pistorius in the T44 200 metres at the London Paralympics in 2012?

    4. Carrageen Moss, Bladderwrack and Nori are all types of what edible algae?

    5. What is the name of Ryan Gosling’s character in the 2016 film La La Land?

    6. On 7 April 1940, which education pioneer and author became the first African American to appear on a US postage stamp?

    7. How many microseconds are there in one second?

    8. Uruguay has borders with which two countries?

    9. What type of creature is an ocelot?

    10. Water Lilies is a painting by which French artist?

    To find the answers, scroll down the page...

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    QUIZ ANSWERS

    1. Illinois

    2. Jacques Offenbach

    3. Brazilian

    4. Seaweed

    5. Sebastian

    6. Booker T Washington

    7. One million

    8. Brazil and Argentina

    9. Cat

    10. Claude Monet

    Questions set by John Cunnane

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today