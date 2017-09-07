Register
    Tes Quiz: 8 September 2017

    John Cunnane
    8th September 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    1. Which member of The Goons was born in Southsea, Portsmouth on 8 September 1925?

    2. Which airline is the flag carrier of Hong Kong?

    3. White Satin, Purple Dragon and Atomic Red are all varieties of which vegetable?

    4. Puck is a Shakespearean fool in which of the Bard’s plays?

    5. The All-Ireland Hurling Final is played at which Dublin venue?

    6. Who had a hit in 1987 with the single I Think We’re Alone Now?

    7. Which company produces the fragrance Lady Million?

    8. What physical feature do animals have that distinguish them as ungulates?

    9. Where on the body would you wear a gatsby?

    10. What is the sum of the interior angles in a pentagon?

    Scroll down for the answers...

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    QUIZ ANSWERS

    1. Peter Sellers

    2. Cathay Pacific

    3. Carrot

    4. A Midsummer Night’s Dream

    5. Croke Park

    6. Tiffany

    7. Paco Rabanne

    8. Hooves

    9. Head

    10. 540 degrees

    Questions set by John Cunnane

