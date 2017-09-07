Tes Quiz: 8 September 2017

1. Which member of The Goons was born in Southsea, Portsmouth on 8 September 1925?

2. Which airline is the flag carrier of Hong Kong?

3. White Satin, Purple Dragon and Atomic Red are all varieties of which vegetable?

4. Puck is a Shakespearean fool in which of the Bard’s plays?

5. The All-Ireland Hurling Final is played at which Dublin venue?

6. Who had a hit in 1987 with the single I Think We’re Alone Now?

7. Which company produces the fragrance Lady Million?

8. What physical feature do animals have that distinguish them as ungulates?

9. Where on the body would you wear a gatsby?

10. What is the sum of the interior angles in a pentagon?

QUIZ ANSWERS

1. Peter Sellers

2. Cathay Pacific

3. Carrot

4. A Midsummer Night’s Dream

5. Croke Park

6. Tiffany

7. Paco Rabanne

8. Hooves

9. Head

10. 540 degrees

Questions set by John Cunnane