Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    UTCs showed some bright promise that’s failing fast

    Andy Forbes
    4th August 2017 at 00:00
    University Technical colleges were a good idea in theory, says Andy Forbes, but they haven’t recruited enough students or got the results they need to make them work

    University technical colleges (UTCs) seemed like such a good idea. Backed by the formidable Lord Baker, they ended up in David Cameron’s 2015 election manifesto, which promised a UTC “within reach of every city”. They were to be flagship technical schools, their high quality guaranteed by the involvement of a university, their relevance guaranteed by the support of major companies. What could go wrong?

    After only five years, most UTCs are struggling. A recent report from NFER makes this painfully clear. With a few notable exceptions, they’ve failed to recruit enough students or failed to achieve good results. More and more are closing, or converting into mainstream schools in an attempt to stave off disaster. They have proved an expensive and distracting diversion from the real agenda, namely how to ensure that existing FE colleges are supported to become the technical institutes we so desperately need.

    There were two big flaws in the UTC model. First, by insisting on taking young people from age 14-19, Lord Baker gave UTCs an almost insurmountable hurdle to leap. The idea isn’t bad in itself, but it simply can’t be grafted onto a system which is completely dominated by 11-16 or 11-18 schools. Local schools greeted the arrival of a UTC in their neighbourhood with all the enthusiasm of a mouse confronted with a cat.

    They immediately realised that the more pupils the UTCs enrolled, the less would be left for them. If a school had a sixth form, a successful UTC would potentially render it unviable at a stroke, by luring its brightest science students away.

    And how many parents, having battled to get their children into the best local secondary schools they could find, would consider moving them again after two years? They’ve only just settled down, made new friends, got used to their new learning environment. And a new UTC, no matter how bright and shiny, had no track record of success, and no settled culture or curriculum.

    Not surprisingly, many UTCs enrolled a high number of pupils who were unsettled or unhappy at their current schools and were frequently underperforming academically. The result was a complete mismatch between UTCs and their pupils.

    The second problem is that little or no curriculum exists for technically-minded students aged 14-16. Michael Gove’s spate of reforms have virtually eradicated any practical or technical courses at secondary school, prioritising traditional classroom-based subjects rather than applied studies. So UTCs have had to piece together a patchwork of GCSEs and vocational education, especially at the crucial 14-16 stage. Those that tried to start pupils on higher-level technical courses found themselves limited by the skills level of many of their new pupils.

    I predict all but a handful of UTCs will quietly fade away to become a footnote in the history of England’s hesitant and tortuous journey towards rediscovering technical education. They posed all the right questions, but they haven’t proved to be the answer.

    Andy Forbes is principal of the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London.

     

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now