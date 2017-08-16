Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Viva Skeg Vegas – for the lucky few, anyway…

    Steve Eddison
    18th August 2017 at 00:00
    Holiday season is a stark reminder of the different challenges children face

    Meryl was excited about the holidays for at least a month before the end of term. During the last week, while I was trying to coax Callum down off the shed in the school garden, she insisted on re-telling me the facts. She was going away with her grandma and granddad. They were going in her granddad’s car. Their dog called Cindy “what’s a Jack Russell” was going, too. They were going for two weeks and they were going stay in…I cut her off mid-sentence when Callum stood on the edge of the roof and informed me that he was going to kill himself.

    Having regained my undivided attention, Callum eventually declined to end it all and sat with his legs dangling over the edge. He only had one trainer on because he’d thrown his other at Mrs Wilde. Twenty years ago, I would have grabbed him by the ankles and hauled him to safety, but then 20 years ago I didn’t have arthritis and knew nothing about safeguarding procedures. Also, weren’t children less inclined to punch, kick and verbally abuse their teachers back then? Wasn’t it always summer? Didn’t the sun always shine?

    “We’re going to stay in a big caravan,” Meryl continued. “And we’re going to sleep in it at night. And there’s an arcade on the caravan site. And a club what has karaoke and sells mucky beer. And a chippy. And guess what else, Mr Eddison?” Before I could guess what else, Callum leapt from the roof, darted through the tunnel sculpted from living willow that the children had helped plant in 2012, and escaped over the fence. “It’s in Skeg Vegas,” said Meryl. “But it’s really called Skegness.”

    The Lincolnshire Riviera

    Skegness is the Lincolnshire coast’s answer to Las Vegas. Meryl won’t be the only one of our children staying there or thereabouts this summer. The town, along with several other nearby resorts (Mablethorpe, Chapel St Leonards, Ingoldmells and Sutton on Sea), were established holiday destinations for Sheffield families long before the advent of cheap flights and package deals to Benidorm. The Spanish Costas came, saw but never totally conquered the Lincolnshire Riviera.

    Of course not all of our children are as lucky as Meryl. They won’t all be spending their summer holiday at the seaside with their families. At least I’m sure Callum won’t. Two days before school broke up, his foster carers decided they couldn’t take any more of his bad behaviour and refused to have him back. While he was wandering around the school playing field, beating it with a big stick, social services were involved in trying to find emergency accommodation.

    “Why does Callum get angry all the time?” Meryl asked as we walked back into school to report his latest escape. I sighed and told her that it was all very complicated. I didn’t want to explain to an eight-year-old how being rejected by your parents, separated from your brother and shuffled from foster carer to foster carer could be very annoying, so I told her he was unhappy. “He should go to Skeg Vegas,” said Meryl. “That’d cheer him up.”

    Steve Eddison teaches at Arbourthorne Community Primary School in Sheffield

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now