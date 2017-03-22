Register
    We are all unique – except when it comes to meetings

    Michael Tidd
    24th March 2017 at 00:00
    These five personality types plague staffrooms up and down the land – which are you?

    Every school in the land is unique, no question, and in many ways, so are their teachers. Some build their whole curriculum around themes such as chocolate and futurism; others drill for knowledge; some love nothing more than dressing up and getting out the glitter – some of us, less so. But when it comes to staff meetings, it seems that there are a few common traits among teachers.

    Up and down the country at 3.30pm each Monday, teachers troop into their respective meeting rooms and many assume a common persona. For the majority, it probably involves sitting quietly and trying to remain focused, without drifting off to think about a pile of marking or that night’s dinner. But there are a few others and it seems that they exist in every staffroom.

    The questioner

    Time is short and already the end of the meeting is on the horizon. Most of us start working out how much more work we can get done before the caretaker comes to kick us out. If we can just wrap up this meeting …and then the questioner pipes up. Every meeting has one: the teacher who suddenly throws in the five-word question that instantly leads to an extra 20 minutes of discussion. Topics such as pen colour, methods of short division and playground rules are favourite topics.

    The cheerleader

    Don’t be fooled into thinking this would be the keen NQT. No, this can often be an old-timer who’s game for anything. Wearing different-coloured hats in lessons? “Let’s give it a go!” Giving up breaks for booster groups? “It’ll be great for the kids!” The third new maths scheme in as many terms? “I’m really excited about this one!”

    Note that the level of enthusiasm for new ideas is not in any way related to the quality with which they are actually delivered.

    The militant

    Often the one we look to when the headteacher presents another hare-brained scheme. The awkward questions will often come from them when matters of time and workload arise. While the cheerleader is all in favour of the new arrangement for booster groups, it’s the militant who wants to know where the time will come from, whether any money is attached, and to be sure that it won’t affect planning, preparation and assessment. Favourite questions are “will we be given time for this?” and “has this been approved by the unions?”

    The drifter

    Often staff meetings don’t require your full attention. Teachers are capable enough of picking up the gist of messages while also mentally planning lessons, main courses and holidays. There will often be a furious note-scribbler (do they ever look at the notes again?), but then there’s the drifter: the teacher who seems to have been listening intently throughout, but who asks a question that suggests they’ve been on another planet. Often begins with “I’m sure I’m not the only one thinking this…” Yes, you are.

    The curmudgeon

    Another one who could easily be seen as part of the awkward squad, but ignore them at your peril. Yes, they might sit there alternating between frowning and raising their eyebrow. But if you hear them saying “we did something just like this eight years ago and it didn’t work”, you’d better start paying attention. They’re bound to be right. You can charge ahead if you want, but you’re only creating the room for them to say “I told you so”.

    Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire
    @MichaelT1979

