    We could convert schools to grammars, says AET boss

    Will Hazell
    20th January 2017 at 00:00
    New head of biggest academy chain breaks ranks in speaking up for government’s controversial plan

    The new head of England’s largest academy chain has told TES that he will consider introducing academic selection to his schools.

    Julian Drinkall, the new chief executive of the Academies Enterprise Trust, said that the decision on whether to convert to grammar schools would depend on his academies’ individual “markets”.

    “I think that as we look at each of those schools in the particular schools’ markets and catchment areas in which they exist, there might be arguments for selection in certain places,” he said.

    The 52-year-old, who used to run an independent schools group, only took over as the £240,000-year chief executive at AET this month.

    But his decision to consider embracing the government’s controversial plan to introduce more grammar schools is likely to bring the old Etonian attention.

    AET currently has 66 academies, 29 of which are secondaries. Mr Drinkall said he saw them as a “portfolio” of “amazing individual brands”.

    ‘There is a need to innovate and experiment, so there should always be some new types of schools that are being tried’

    In September, the government controversially proposed an expansion of academic selection in its Green Paper, Schools that Work for Everyone. As well as proposing the creation of the first new grammar schools for decades, the Green Paper suggests that existing non-selective schools could be permitted to go selective.

    Asked for his views on the policies, Mr Drinkall said: “I think there will be arguments where grammar schools in certain areas make sense and there will be a number of areas where it doesn’t make sense.”

    “I think you do have to go piece by piece,” he added. “There is a need to innovate and experiment, so there should always be some new types of schools that are being tried.”

    He is only the second multi-academy trust chief executive to indicate that they could introduce selection.

    Sir Daniel Moynihan, boss of the Harris Federation, has said that if the government presses ahead with its plans, his trust could be forced to add grammars to its mix to prevent top pupils from being creamed off.

    ‘Eclectic view of education’

    Mr Drinkall, who previously ran one of the country’s largest providers of private schools, the Alpha Plus Group, said that he has a “very eclectic view of education”.

    He said he believed that “there are lots of quite specific and different educational models that need to be adopted at the same time”.

    However, Mr Drinkall said that selection was “not an immediate priority” and AET needed to “make sure the existing schools we’ve got are doing absolutely their best”. He added that “to put all one’s hopes behind one initiative on a national basis” was “not probably the right way to go”. He also noted that “inclusivity” had been AET’s “traditional thing”.

    Other leaders of large MATs contacted by TES this week were less open to the idea of introducing academic selection.

    John Murphy, chief executive of Oasis Community Learning, said its goal was to improve schools “through relentless inclusion of each child and by supporting them to reach their potential regardless of their starting point, not by selection by ability”.

    And Jon Coles, chief executive of United Learning, said he supported the government’s aim to give children from poorer backgrounds the chance to study an academically rich curriculum. But he added: “Limiting that opportunity to those who can pass a test at 11 seems to be a backwards step in that ambition.”

    Ark Schools and Kemnal Academies Trust said they had no plans to introduce academic selection into their schools.

