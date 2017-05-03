We’ve been listened to: let’s not waste this opportunity

Back in October I urged you, dear reader, to respond to the Commons Education Select Committee’s call for evidence for its inquiry into primary assessment. Maybe you heeded that call? Certainly, nearly 400 responses were received, including a good many from teachers sharing their evidence of the impact that the current assessment chaos has had on their classrooms.

It was with great delight, therefore, that I was invited to give evidence, alongside some other excellent representatives of the profession, including some who deal with the difficulties of the whole business every day in Years 2 and 6. Finally, after several other meetings, and much deliberation (one presumes), the select committee published its report on Monday.

Now, there’s always a risk with reports from government that we’ll quickly dismiss them with one of two answers: either that politicians know nothing about education, or – when we agree with the thrust of what they say – that teachers could have told you that ages ago. The point here is that if the report reflects what teachers have been saying, then surely that is to the credit of the select committee? They have engaged with teachers, listened to what teachers have said, and reported on exactly that wisdom.

What’s more, if we agree with elements of the report – or indeed all of it – then we can use it to help support our discussions with government, with ministers, indeed, even with your local candidate on the doorstep. The select committee makes its recommendations directly to government, and we should expect government to be held to account by them.

The limits of data

So what does the report offer us? Well, perhaps unsurprisingly, the committee found that high-stakes tests have led to a narrowing of the curriculum and negative impacts on teacher and pupil wellbeing. That very much feels like something we’ve been saying for years, but it’s nevertheless worth having the point reiterated by those in the corridors of power. Note, though, that they don’t therefore propose scrapping the whole charade – and rightly so in my opinion. We just need to find ways to reduce the stakes.

One proposal is to move to a system of three-year rolling averages for league table data, instead of everything hanging on a single cohort. That will be welcomed by some who have felt that one year group’s results have had a significant impact on their public standing. However, I think there is a risk that the committee may have gone too far in its eschewing of data. The report suggests trialling Ofsted inspections carried out where inspectors have no access to data. While that might sound tempting – particularly if you’ve felt hard-hit by the numbers in the past – it doesn’t strike me as right that we’d go to that extreme. Our focus really ought to be on sensible use of data – no snap judgements based on a few numbers, but none that ignore the numbers, either.

Other recommendations that some may or may not welcome include making the Year 6 grammar test optional for schools, moving to a best-fit approach to assessing writing, and a thorough review of the use of teacher assessment to see if it is reliable enough to warrant its use in accountability data.

Whatever your views on politicians, the report is worth a closer look. If there are parts you disagree with, then say so, but perhaps more importantly, where you agree with the committee, its words add considerable weight to your own when tackling politicians.

The select committee appear to have listened; now we need those inside the Department for Education to pay attention, too.

Michael Tidd is deputy head at Edgewood Primary School in Nottinghamshire. He tweets @MichaelT1979