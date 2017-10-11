WorldSkills can be a shop window for UK plc

Reading the list of countries that will be gathering in Abu Dhabi over the coming days – including Brazil, Germany, United States and South Korea – you could be forgiven for thinking that a meeting of the G20 had been called. Financial stability, youth employment and the economic empowerment of women will all be on the agenda for discussion.

However, all those travelling are doing so to participate in WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017, which will kick off with a glittering opening ceremony tomorrow.

For the 34 members of Team UK who are taking part and their trainers, this week is a personal milestone. Collectively, those representing the UK will have completed over 71,000 hours of additional training with us over the last two years, and this is on top of their apprenticeship and study programmes. It is this level of dedication and preparation that is needed to compete on the world stage and win medals in their chosen skills.

Regarding WorldSkills Abu Dhabi 2017, which is expected to draw over 100,000 visitors including over 10,000 from around the world, as just a skills competition is, however, completely missing the point.

Unique platform

The 20 largest economies in the world are members of WorldSkills, as are the five most-populous. The membership represents two-thirds of the world’s population. Senior government representatives from all member countries will be in attendance at WorldSkills Abu Dhabi, debating global economic and skills issues facing young people around the world. This, combined with the UK’s top apprentices showcasing their talent, with the support of our world-class training managers, presents us with a unique platform to display the best of this country’s youth skills to help build and reinforce global trade and investment partnerships.

Looking at the recent figures on trade, the United Arab Emirates, which hosts this year’s WorldSkills event, has grown its imports from the UK by 42 per cent since 2009, while China, which will probably host in Shanghai in 2021, grew its imports by 123 per cent over the same period.

Furthermore, both China and the Middle East are in the top 10 of countries for foreign direct investment projects into the UK.

From my time as deputy head of the CBI, I know that inward investors worry about the technical skills levels in the UK, so we should be doing more to leverage the WorldSkills platform to sell the UK’s world class skill base.

The case is further enhanced when you look at the top 10 sectors for foreign direct investment projects in the UK in 2016. They include advanced engineering and supply chain, business and consumer services and automotive – three sectors in which the UK competed and medalled at the previous WorldSkills competition held in Sâo Paulo, Brazil in 2015. What better evidence is there to demonstrate that the UK has world-class skills in these sectors?

New launch

Having the confidence to demonstrate the high skill level in the UK will enhance our status as a top investment destination, boosting trade relations and creating jobs in the post-Brexit economy. This is why we are part of the recently-launched UK Skills Partnership. Set up by the Department for International Trade and with representation from across the sector, its role is to promote the UK skills offer internationally with the aim of working with countries around the work to develop their skills system.

This is all also dependent on the continued take-up and delivery of high-quality apprenticeships. That is why, at WorldSkills UK, we are working hard to improve the prestige of apprenticeships and technical education to inspire more young people to consider these as career routes.

In many ways, apprentices themselves are the best advocates. That’s why, once the WorldSkills event draws to a close this year, the members of Team UK have already confirmed they will join our Skills Champion programme. This will see them visit schools and businesses and speak at events, including The Skills Show in November, to encourage young people, their parents and teachers to see apprenticeships as a rewarding career path.

I want to take this opportunity to wish Team UK the best of luck as they prepare to defend the UK’s positioning in the WorldSkills global rankings. They have each done their part, essentially putting their lives on hold for the last two or more years to train for the WorldSkills event. Now, governments, education and businesses across the UK must all play their part if, like other member countries of WorldSkills, we are to take full advantage of the real economic opportunities offered by this global skills event.

Neil Bentley is chief executive at WorldSkills UK