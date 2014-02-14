Free
In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at the art exhibit 'Awaken&' in Bugs at ZSL London Zoo, which captures the intricate details of butterfly chrysalises. é';Awaken' is on display for the first time ever from 23 June until 31 July.
Created: Feb 14, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
