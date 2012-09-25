This education pack, full of ideas, is to support the Unicorn Theatre's production of &'I, Malvolio&';. It contains ideas for classroom activities to explore 'Twelfth Night&' and the character of Malvolio.
The resource pack is written by Tim Crouch

The production is running from 3 Oct - 11 Nov. www.unicorntheatre.com

