This education pack, full of ideas, is to support the Unicorn Theatre's production of &'I, Malvolio&';. It contains ideas for classroom activities to explore 'Twelfth Night&' and the character of Malvolio.
The resource pack is written by Tim Crouch
The production is running from 3 Oct - 11 Nov. www.unicorntheatre.com
Created: Sep 25, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
