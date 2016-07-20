This is a PowerPoint file with audio of the famous Scottish song and camp favorite, "My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean." It's also a fun way to teach triple meter. The slides show students how to sing and count in 3.

There are also audio files included on the slides. You may use them or have students sing unaccompanied, but the song goes to a high E, so some teachers might appreciate giving their voices a rest. :)

This is in the key of C Major, so it would be easier for teacher to have students play along with BoomWhackers and other pitched/unpitched instruments.

Slides Cover:
-Map of Scottland
-History of the song
-Moving to the strong beat
-Counting in 3
-Movement Activities (these are fun and will tire your students out!)
-Notation of the song with I-IV-V chords labeled.
-There are also a few teacher notes under each slide

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Preview1.jpg
  • Preview2.jpg
  • Preview3.jpg
  • Preview4.jpg
  • My-Bonnie-SOM-.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 137 KB

Preview1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 94 KB

Preview2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 107 KB

Preview3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades