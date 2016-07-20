This is a PowerPoint file with audio of the famous Scottish song and camp favorite, "My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean." It's also a fun way to teach triple meter. The slides show students how to sing and count in 3.
There are also audio files included on the slides. You may use them or have students sing unaccompanied, but the song goes to a high E, so some teachers might appreciate giving their voices a rest. :)
This is in the key of C Major, so it would be easier for teacher to have students play along with BoomWhackers and other pitched/unpitched instruments.
Slides Cover:
-Map of Scottland
-History of the song
-Moving to the strong beat
-Counting in 3
-Movement Activities (these are fun and will tire your students out!)
-Notation of the song with I-IV-V chords labeled.
-There are also a few teacher notes under each slide
