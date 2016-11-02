[P4C] The Political Debate Generator - [200 Political Debates with 'Randomiser'] PHILOSOPHY FOR KIDS

This is a 200 slide PPT, containing 198 political debates, discussions, and dilemmas.

It also contains a 'randomiser' slide: when clicked a random moral problem is presented to the group.



Uses:



-P4C (Philosophy for kids)

-Form time activities

-Citizenship/History/Politics/Sociology/R.S./Philosophy cover lessons

-Debating societies

-Making best use of spare time at the end of lessons



Discussions follow one of three formats, each asking students to move from one side of the room or the other to make their position clear: teachers should then use questioning to foster a debate between students, encouraging them to present reasons for their choice and defend their position.



The formats are:

-Agree or Disagree?

-Which parallel dimension would you go to?

-Which of the two laws would you put in place?



Please note: this resource deals with controversial issues, debates and questions that may be deemed unsuitable for younger children. It is designed for secondary school students, but can be easily adapted to younger years with appropriate amendments by their teacher.