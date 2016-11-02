[P4C] The Political Debate Generator - [200 Political Debates with 'Randomiser'] PHILOSOPHY FOR KIDS

This is a 200 slide PPT, containing 198 political debates, discussions, and dilemmas.
It also contains a 'randomiser' slide: when clicked a random moral problem is presented to the group.

Uses:

-P4C (Philosophy for kids)
-Form time activities
-Citizenship/History/Politics/Sociology/R.S./Philosophy cover lessons
-Debating societies
-Making best use of spare time at the end of lessons

Discussions follow one of three formats, each asking students to move from one side of the room or the other to make their position clear: teachers should then use questioning to foster a debate between students, encouraging them to present reasons for their choice and defend their position.

The formats are:
-Agree or Disagree?
-Which parallel dimension would you go to?
-Which of the two laws would you put in place?

This resource is great value at £4.99 and cannot be found elsewhere:

-It clearly contributes to your school's SMSC provision
-Furthers students' critical thinking skills
-It allows for countless hours of discussion and debate to be structured in a focussed and engaging manner
-It would take days to reproduce yourself
-It can save vast amounts of staff time in preparing cover lessons
-It is the perfect way to make the most of any time a teacher might have left at the end of a lesson
-It deals with cross curricular issues

Please note: this resource deals with controversial issues, debates and questions that may be deemed unsuitable for younger children. It is designed for secondary school students, but can be easily adapted to younger years with appropriate amendments by their teacher.

Created: Nov 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

pptx, 42 MB

The-Political-Debate-Generator

