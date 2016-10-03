[For Section B: Families & Relationships]
PLCs for all 3 sections of the short-course can be bought as one bundle, saving 50%.
This download contains one personal learning checklists (PLCs), based on the latest OCR B Religious Studies Short-Course specification (2016 onwards).
The PLC contains a list of all topics students are needed to know in relation to Christianity (Section B: Family & Relationships): students are asked to indicate their confidence level by shading red/amber/green and giving a confidence score of 1-10.
On the reverse of the sheet are other useful measures that allow teachers to gauge a student's confidence and reflective abilities.
The Personal Learning Checklist (PLC):
-Encourages students to reflect in a structured manner on revision focusses.
-Allows the student to see clearly what they need to know for the exam.
-Allows the student to communicate to their teacher how they can be best helped.
-Gets the student to analyse their progress in relation to their target grade.
-Gets students to establish both a revision and an exam technique focus.
