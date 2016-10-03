[For Section B: Families & Relationships]

PLCs for all 3 sections of the short-course can be bought as one bundle, saving 50%.



This download contains one personal learning checklists (PLCs), based on the latest OCR B Religious Studies Short-Course specification (2016 onwards).



The PLC contains a list of all topics students are needed to know in relation to Christianity (Section B: Family & Relationships): students are asked to indicate their confidence level by shading red/amber/green and giving a confidence score of 1-10.



On the reverse of the sheet are other useful measures that allow teachers to gauge a student's confidence and reflective abilities.



The Personal Learning Checklist (PLC):

-Encourages students to reflect in a structured manner on revision focusses.

-Allows the student to see clearly what they need to know for the exam.

-Allows the student to communicate to their teacher how they can be best helped.

-Gets the student to analyse their progress in relation to their target grade.

-Gets students to establish both a revision and an exam technique focus.