This simple project works best for beginning SP I students who have completed SER, TENER and Adjective agreement. Students chose a famous person and present them to the class reading their clues. Classmates try to guess the person before they reveal their choice.
Presentations become game day as kids try to stump their classmates and earn points for their team. Project includes directions for completion, example for students, and rubric for grading.

  • QuienesFamousPersonChallenge.doc

Created: Aug 14, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

QuienesFamousPersonChallenge

