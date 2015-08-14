This simple project works best for beginning SP I students who have completed SER, TENER and Adjective agreement. Students chose a famous person and present them to the class reading their clues. Classmates try to guess the person before they reveal their choice.
Presentations become game day as kids try to stump their classmates and earn points for their team. Project includes directions for completion, example for students, and rubric for grading.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
wumpus30
Reading Guide: THE MISFITS by James Howe
This book centers on the topic of name calling and fitting in at a small town middle school. Four students labeled by their peers on a repeated bas...
- (2)
- $5.00
wumpus30
Movie Guide: The True Cost
This Netflix documentary will change how students think about their clothing purchases and consumption habits overall. Great for Social Studies or ...
- (1)
- $3.00
wumpus30
Articles in Spanish: Definite and Indefinite with Practices
This lesson includes start up notes for students on how to identify the gender of a noun and decide the correct article to use with nouns in Spanis...
- (2)
- $1.00
Popular paid resources
LivelyLearning
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
PERFECT FOR DEVELOPING LANGUAGE SKILLS AS WELL AS PRACTISING AND REVISING ESSENTIAL SPANISH VOCABULARY WITH A FOCUS ON HIGH-FREQUENCY VERBS! This r...
- (1)
- $5.63
Vicky9bp
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
A lesson based on the Mira 3 (rojo) textbook, “Me gustan los idiomas” topic.
- (0)
- $4.93
paulastandby
NEW AQA AS/ALevels Sitios históricos y civilizaciones prehispánicas -Patrimonio- El arte Frida Kahlo
A presentation on a Lesson about El patrimonio Cultural, the different characteristics that form it, and the life and works of Frida Kahlo and Dieg...
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
KatherineBibby
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
A lesson to help students write detailed descriptions of their holidays in the past tense including opinions. This lesson is aimed at Y8/Y9 student...
- (1)
- FREE
beckiwoo
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
Power point and song lyrics from Little Mix: Reggaeton Lento. Information and worksheet about Puerto Rico. Aimed at year 10 lower ability. Final qu...
- (1)
- FREE
boatie
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
Get your pupils to experience the Spanish festive season in a fifty-minute lesson! A sequence of activities and games. You will need to print off a...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
MariangelC
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
In this workbook, you will find two frameworks based on ELT research to evaluate second language coursebooks. You can choose one framework and foll...
- (0)
- $11.27
NewMathWorld
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle Numbers included are: 0 – 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 1000. I’ve included three different sizes of th...
- (0)
- $2.50
Madheridon
¿Cómo estás?
Sentence builder using estar alongside the perfect and preterite tenses.
- (0)
- FREE