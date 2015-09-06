The Chant Qué tiempo hace afuera -teaches students the vocabulary associated with the weather musically. This chant is great just for listening and singing, but I like to give the students little weather pictures (or they make their own) and they point to them (or TPR the actions) as they hear the song.These pages and the accompanying MP3 comes from the wildly popular Cantos, Ritmos y Rimas. This Spanish Caribbean chant (like a rap) by Lonnie Dai Zovi will liven up your 5th - 12th grade Spanish classroom. This chant has been professionally recorded by Latin percussionists (one of whom even played with the famous Ruben Blades) - not a cheesy garage band amateur recording. It is recorded with legitimate Caribbean and other Latin beats with native speakers rhythmically reciting the cleverly written chant.
El tiempo – Spanish Learning Chant with exercises from Cantos, Ritmos y Rimas includes :
- the rhythmic chant set to a gentle bomba beat MP3
- the words to the chant
- a cloze (fill –in the blank) listening sheet
- written activity sheet
- pictures of weather for individual flashcards, reacting visually to the song, or just review.
This Spanish jazz- like chant or rap-like chant is appropriate for all ages but especially good with 5th grade to Spanish 1 and 2 in high school (or Spanish 101 in college).
To listen to this and other songs from this collection go to:
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/spanish-rap-like-musical-chants-sound-bite-sampler-11114647
Created: Sep 6, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
