The Chant Qué tiempo hace afuera -teaches students the vocabulary associated with the weather musically. This chant is great just for listening and singing, but I like to give the students little weather pictures (or they make their own) and they point to them (or TPR the actions) as they hear the song.These pages and the accompanying MP3 comes from the wildly popular Cantos, Ritmos y Rimas. This Spanish Caribbean chant (like a rap) by Lonnie Dai Zovi will liven up your 5th - 12th grade Spanish classroom. This chant has been professionally recorded by Latin percussionists (one of whom even played with the famous Ruben Blades) - not a cheesy garage band amateur recording. It is recorded with legitimate Caribbean and other Latin beats with native speakers rhythmically reciting the cleverly written chant.

El tiempo – Spanish Learning Chant with exercises from Cantos, Ritmos y Rimas includes :

- the rhythmic chant set to a gentle bomba beat MP3
- the words to the chant
- a cloze (fill –in the blank) listening sheet
- written activity sheet
- pictures of weather for individual flashcards, reacting visually to the song, or just review.

This Spanish jazz- like chant or rap-like chant is appropriate for all ages but especially good with 5th grade to Spanish 1 and 2 in high school (or Spanish 101 in college).

To listen to this and other songs from this collection go to:

https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/spanish-rap-like-musical-chants-sound-bite-sampler-11114647

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • newCantos-el-tiempo-TES-done.pdf
  • Cantos--bundle-TES-in-progress-done-18.pdf
  • Cantos--bundle-TES-in-progress-done-19.pdf
  • Cantos--bundle-TES-in-progress-done-20.pdf
  • Cantos--bundle-TES-in-progress-done-21.pdf
  • 03-El-Tiempo.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 6, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 25 MB

newCantos-el-tiempo-TES-done

Lesson Plan

pdf, 554 KB

Cantos--bundle-TES-in-progress-done-18

Lesson Plan

pdf, 555 KB

Cantos--bundle-TES-in-progress-done-19

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades