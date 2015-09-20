Ho Fame – Teach or review the expressions with "Avere" with Canti, Ritmi e Rime – Chants, Rhythms and Rhymes for the Italian Classroom. Brain research proves that using music and chants to learn languages is doubly effective. Using “Canti, Ritmi e Rime” in your Italian classroom is both engaging and fun for all types of students. Italian Learning With Canti, Ritmi e Rime with Exercises for the Italian Class is professionally recorded music and unique rhythms, pleasantly and effectively glide the vocabulary or grammar lesson into the students’ heads, making your job of teaching Italian easy. Students from 4th through 11th grade love Canti, Ritmi e Rime.



This packet includes :



- the professionally recorded music in MP3 form

- the scripts of the chant

- cloze exercises (fill in the blank sheet)

- extension exercises (questions)

- pictures for vocabulary practice or flashcards.



To listen to short song samples of this and other songs in this collection, click the url below.



https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/italian-rap-like-musical-chants-sound-bites-sampler-11122209