These resources are to accompany the Unicorn Theatre's production of 'The Velveteen Rabbit' - based on the popular children's book about a toy rabbit that becomes real, by Margery Williams.

The pack contains information about the making of the show, how the book has been adapted for the stage and a practical series of activities that teachers can use to explore the show with pupils before and after the visit.

The show runs from 28 Mar - 26 Apr 2015.
www.unicorntheatre.com

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • THE-VELVETEEN-RABBIT-2015--teacher-resources.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Unit of work

pdf, 3 MB

THE-VELVETEEN-RABBIT-2015--teacher-resources

Report a problem

Categories & Grades