I would be happy to attend the screening in person or via SKYPE if wished - @WAR FEELS LIKE WAR - Esteban Uyarra (Filmmaker) - esteban.filmmaker@gmail.com - SKYPE: esteban_uyarra - Esteban is an award-winning documentary filmmaker best known for his editing work of PUSSY RIOT- A PUNK PRAYER (short listed for a 2014 Academy Award), LOVE HOTEL and for his direction and cinematography of THE TRIAL OF SADDAM HUSSEIN, SAVING SADDAM, WAR FEELS LIKE WAR and THE RUNNER.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

Files (8)

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 11, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades