This set includes 10 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th and 7th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

* Ruby Bridges (Promoting Tolerance in Your School Community)

* Bessie Coleman (Set to Flight through Reading)

* Sarah E. Goode (Small Creations that Make a Big Difference)

* Dr. Mae Jemison (The Importance of Space Exploration)

* Barbara Jordan (Never Give Up!)

* Rosa Parks (The Importance of a Simple Gesture)

* Condoleezza Rice (Greatness at a Young Age)

* Sojourner Truth (Are You Willing?)

* Harriet Tubman (Willingness to Serve)

* Madame C.J. Walker (From a Weakness to a Strength)







Be sure to check my other products for more Expository Prompts, fun and helpful items, including Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!







10 Black History Month (Female) Expository Writing Prompts STAAR 6th 7th Grades is licensed under a .