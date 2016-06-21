This set includes 10 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th and 7th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.

PROMPTS INCLUDED:
* Ruby Bridges (Promoting Tolerance in Your School Community)
* Bessie Coleman (Set to Flight through Reading)
* Sarah E. Goode (Small Creations that Make a Big Difference)
* Dr. Mae Jemison (The Importance of Space Exploration)
* Barbara Jordan (Never Give Up!)
* Rosa Parks (The Importance of a Simple Gesture)
* Condoleezza Rice (Greatness at a Young Age)
* Sojourner Truth (Are You Willing?)
* Harriet Tubman (Willingness to Serve)
* Madame C.J. Walker (From a Weakness to a Strength)



Be sure to check my other products for more Expository Prompts, fun and helpful items, including Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!



10 Black History Month (Female) Expository Writing Prompts STAAR 6th 7th Grades is licensed under a .

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 10-BHM-Exp-Prompts-Female-Updated-67.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 829 KB

10-BHM-Exp-Prompts-Female-Updated-67

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades