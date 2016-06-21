This set includes 10 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.

PROMPTS INCLUDED:
* LeVar Burton (Educational Impact)
* Frederick Douglass (Advising the President)
* Langston Hughes (Overcoming Obstacles)
* Scott Joplin (Talent and the Encouragement of Family)
* Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Personal Legacy)
* Justice Thurgood Marshall (Correcting Injustice)
* Garret Morgan (Problem Solving)
* Jesse Owens (Character)
* Jackie Robinson (Inspiration)
* Booker T. Washington (A Virtuous Opportunity)


10 Black History Month-Expository Writing Prompts (STAAR/TEKS) 3rd 4th 5th by Rae Marie Livsey

