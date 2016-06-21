This set includes 10 Black History Month - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

* LeVar Burton (Educational Impact)

* Frederick Douglass (Advising the President)

* Langston Hughes (Overcoming Obstacles)

* Scott Joplin (Talent and the Encouragement of Family)

* Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (Personal Legacy)

* Justice Thurgood Marshall (Correcting Injustice)

* Garret Morgan (Problem Solving)

* Jesse Owens (Character)

* Jackie Robinson (Inspiration)

* Booker T. Washington (A Virtuous Opportunity)





10 Black History Month-Expository Writing Prompts (STAAR/TEKS) 3rd 4th 5th by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .