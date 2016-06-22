This set includes 10 Christmas-Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th & 7th Grades. Each prompt incudes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment. These are a great way to keep your friends engaged in perfecting their writing skills while enjoying the Christmas Season!

PROMPTS INCLUDED:
* Favorite Christmas Song
* Traditional Christmas Meal
* Making Hot Chocolate (Procedural)
* Christmas Parades
* Christmas, When You Have Children
* Your Christmas Eve Traditions
* Decorating a Christmas Tree (Procedural)
* Your Unique Christmas Tree
* How to Build a Snowman (Procedural)
* A Memorable, Meaningful Gift From You

