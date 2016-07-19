These centers work on a huge variety of language arts skills. All centers have visual cues, simple text, and are very easy to understand and comprehend. These centers target synonyms, antonyms, homophones, ABC order, idioms, vowel patterns, parts of speech, syllables, sentence structure, and more! Easy to differentiate for different levels of learners. The structure and visuals make these centers engaging and applicable! These centers are GREAT for children with autism and special needs!



Included:

- title page with visual direction for each of the 10 centers

- Directions for setup with photos

- worksheets and/or prompts

- binder covers and labels for all 10 centers

- visual schedule

- label for the center

- visual literacy center rules

- visual "So you think you're done?"