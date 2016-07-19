These centers work on a huge variety of language arts skills. All centers have visual cues, simple text, and are very easy to understand and comprehend. These centers target synonyms, antonyms, homophones, ABC order, idioms, vowel patterns, parts of speech, syllables, sentence structure, and more! Easy to differentiate for different levels of learners. The structure and visuals make these centers engaging and applicable! These centers are GREAT for children with autism and special needs!
Included:
- title page with visual direction for each of the 10 centers
- Directions for setup with photos
- worksheets and/or prompts
- binder covers and labels for all 10 centers
- visual schedule
- label for the center
- visual literacy center rules
- visual "So you think you're done?"
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
School licence
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Specific learning difficulty
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
