These centers work on a huge variety of writing skills. All centers have visual cues, simple text, and are very easy to understand and comprehend. These centers target descriptive writing, narrative writing, sentence building, sequencing, making inferences, vocabulary building, imaginative writing, and more! This centers are GREAT for children with autism.
Included:
- title page with visual direction for each of the 10 centers
- Directions for setup with photos
- worksheets and/or prompts
- binder covers and labels for all 10 centers
- visual schedule
- label for the center
- visual writing rules
- visual "So you think you're done?"
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
