These centers work on a huge variety of writing skills. All centers have visual cues, simple text, and are very easy to understand and comprehend. These centers target descriptive writing, narrative writing, sentence building, sequencing, making inferences, vocabulary building, imaginative writing, and more! This centers are GREAT for children with autism.



Included:

- title page with visual direction for each of the 10 centers

- Directions for setup with photos

- worksheets and/or prompts

- binder covers and labels for all 10 centers

- visual schedule

- label for the center

- visual writing rules

- visual "So you think you're done?"