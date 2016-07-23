$7.20
100th Day of School Booklet. Hip Hip Hooray for the 100th Day of School! This pack is full of activities, printables, and FUN for the 100th day of school! Your students will have a blast and a memorable day with this pack!
This 100th Day of School Bookletincludes:
- parent/legal guardian letter
-100th day cover sheet
-book suggestions, emergent reader, and activities that will keep your students busy with a variety of activities while using the number 100
Have a Happy 100th Day of School!
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
