100th Day of School Math and Literacy Activities is a packet of 39 pages with a focus on math and literacy skills. All pages follow the theme of the 100th day of school. Activities are aligned with the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for the 2nd grade. These worksheets work great for use on and around the 100th day of school.

Included in this packet are:
An original story with worksheets
A Mini story and questions
Five Quick Common Core Math worksheets
Five Quick Common Core Literacy worksheet
Five themed Mathbooking journal prompts
Four writing activities focusing on 100 days of school
One colorful poster for your classroom

Common Core Standards covered:
2.RI.1
2.RF.4
2.W.2
2.L.1
2.L.2
2.L.3
2.L.4
2.L.5
2.OA.1
2.OA.2
2.OA.3
2.NBT.2
2.NBT.3
2.NBT.4
2.NBT.5
2.NBT.6
2.NBT.7
2.NBT.8
2.MD.5
2.MD.6
2.MD.7
2.G.2
2.G.3

These will also be great for review for third grade or for advanced first graders.

All artwork is original and created by myself.

