100th Day of School Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up with a boy or girl celebrating their 100th day of school... or if their answers are wrong, their 100th day of tools! Your students will have fun celebrating the first 100 days of school with this very goofy glyph.



The Common Core standards covered are:

4.NBT.4 - addition and subtraction

4.NBT.5 - multiplication

4.NBT.6 - division



At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.



Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.



This is a very detailed glyph. Make sure to check out the preview to see if it is good match for your class.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



