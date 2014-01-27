Alastair Cook‘s 16th filmpoem is also his third collaboration with South African poet and actor Gérard Rudolf.

Alastair writes, 14th Avenue Tshwane (née Pretoria) is a poem by Gérard Rudolf from his collection Orphaned Latitudes. It is my first work of 2012 and illustrates the year’s intent: it is made from tangible film, not digital recordings, and 2012 is the year of using the digital to edit the analogue. I cannot edit without digital, I cannot make film without analogue.

