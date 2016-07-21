This packet contains flashcards and definitions for 150 vocabulary words. Enough to do 5 words a week for the entire school year!
Words include common 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade vocabulary and commonly used life skill words. Help expand your students' vocabulary by working on learning the meaning of a vast array of new words! Download the preview to see the complete word list!
In addition to the 150 flashcards and definition cards, the packet includes a data sheet, weekly vocabulary list for students to fill in each week, a homework form, and 5 corresponding worksheets to use with all of the words.
Language development is an area of extreme importance for students with special needs and English Language Learners! I use this packet with my students with autism. I see these words generalize to their communication, reading, and writing abilities!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
