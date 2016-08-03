________________________

The movie "1776" is great for teaching about the American Revolution and specifically the Declaration of Independence. These questions are designed to be used batch by batch as students finish watching portions of the movie -- or they can be used after the whole movie has been watched, as a final assessment.



I find that students are MUCH more attentive and on-task during a class movie if they know they will be assessed afterwards on the main ideas and important details in the film.





ABOUT THESE 1776 MOVIE QUESTIONS



These questions are in Examview format. If you need printable worksheets, skip to the bottom of the listing for a link to them.



Examview TestBanks are compatible with Examview software and many online learning management systems such as Edmodo and Schoology. They also work with Insight 360 and CPS software, both of which are used with handheld "clickers."



This set is made up of three time-stamped files so that you can assess students on the beginning, middle, and ending phases of the movie. In all, you will have more than 50 questions -- a mix of True/False and Multiple Choice.





KEY IDEAS AND PEOPLE COVERED 1776



• Thomas Jefferson

• Benjamin Franklin

• John Adams

• Abigail Adams

• Philadelphia as the capital city

• Independence Hall

• The Liberty Bell

• The Declaration of Independence

• The Debate over Slavery

• Loyalists

• British tax policy

• The proper role of representative government

• Boston as a site of colonial discontent

• And much more!