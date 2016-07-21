This packet contains 180 questions and prompts. This collection includes wh- questions (who, what, where, when, and why), categorization, and labeling. These prompts work on function, attributes, categories, rhyming, features, emotions, and more!
I use these daily with my students with autism! I post five prompts each day to be completed during independent morning work. These would work great for homework, Speech Therapy sessions, practicing peer interactions, and building social skills!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Drama and role play
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Individual planning
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
