This packet contains 180 questions and prompts. This collection includes wh- questions (who, what, where, when, and why), categorization, and labeling. These prompts work on function, attributes, categories, rhyming, features, emotions, and more!



I use these daily with my students with autism! I post five prompts each day to be completed during independent morning work. These would work great for homework, Speech Therapy sessions, practicing peer interactions, and building social skills!