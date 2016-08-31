Scientific Management and Mass production:
Is Mass Production Positive or Negative?
Who was Right, Ford or His Critics?
The Legacy of Henry Ford DBQ
Background:
The Legacy of Henry Ford included not only the popularity priced automobile but techniques of mass production. What were his goals in introducing these techniques, and what impact did they have?
Task:
Use your knowledge of the 1920s, and documents A, B, C, and D to answer the questions at the bottom and the essential question below.
