Scientific Management and Mass production:
Is Mass Production Positive or Negative?
Who was Right, Ford or His Critics?
The Legacy of Henry Ford DBQ



Background:
The Legacy of Henry Ford included not only the popularity priced automobile but techniques of mass production. What were his goals in introducing these techniques, and what impact did they have?

Task:
Use your knowledge of the 1920s, and documents A, B, C, and D to answer the questions at the bottom and the essential question below.

Is Mass Production Positive or Negative?
Who was Right, Ford or His Critics?

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • DBQ-Henry-Ford-and-Mass-Production.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 73 KB

DBQ-Henry-Ford-and-Mass-Production

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades