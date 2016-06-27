1950’s Post WWII American Society Vocabulary WORD WALL Posters (U.S.History)

Make your wall come “alive” with these creative WORD WALL posters for the unit on the “1950's America” for your secondary U.S. History class. This purchase includes 5 words and definitions, 2 essential questions, 3 pictures and title page.

Words include:
Agri-business
Automation
Baby boom
Standard of living
Counterculture
Geographic diffusion

*words and essential questions recommended by the State of California.

