POWER MOVEMENTS

1960S-1970S SOCIETY

IN YOUR GROUPS CREATE A POWERPOINT IN WHICH YOUR OUTLINE ONE OF THE POWERMOVEMENTS BELOW IN THE 1960S-1970S

IN ADDITION YOU SHOULD CREATE:

1) A NOTES WORKSHEET

2) A QUIZ

3) MAKE SURE TO EXPLAIN THE ORIGINS OF THE MOVEMENT AND EXPLAIN THE EFFECTS ON TODAY ****

4) BIBLIOGRAPHY

TIME: ONE CLASS DAY



GROUP 1: BLACK POWERS

1. Black Separatism

a. Nation of Islam

b. Malcolm X

2. Black Nationalism

a. Black Panders

3. Hewey Newton

4. Bobby Seale

5. “Long Hot Summers”

a. 1965 Watts

b. 1967 Detroit

6. Cerner Commission

a. (Two Nations- one black one white)

7. 1968 Supreme Court ordered forced busing

8. April 4 1968- MLK assassinated

9. Affect it had on today

10. Affect it had on today



GROUP 2: BROWN POWER

1. Caesar Chaves

a. United Famer Workers

2. La Raza Unida

3. Brown Berets

4. Bi-lingual education movement

5. Affect it had on today



GROUP 3: RED POWER MOVEMENT

1. 1961 JFK Dropped Eisenhower’s dropped Eisenhower’s policy of Termination

2. 1968 – A.I.M

3. 1969 Alcatraz Is. Takeover

4. 1973 Wounded Knee SD

5. 1975- Indians Self- Determination & Education Assistance Act

6. Affect it had on today



GROUP 4: PINK POWER

1. 1960-61- “The Pill” Betty Friedan

a. Famine Mystique

2. 1963 Equal Pay Act Glass Ceiling

3. NOW (National Organization of Women

4. ERA 1967

a. Ms. Magazine

b. Gloria Steinam

5. Title IX

6. Row Vs. Wade

7. Affect it had on today



GROUP 5: GREY POWER:

1. AARP

2. Gray Panthers

3. COLAs

4. 1978- Congress Mandatory retirement age of 1965

5. Affect it had on today



GROUP 6: CONSUMER POWER

1. Ralph Nader

a. Unsafe at Any Speed

b. Consumer Protection Act

c. OSHA

2. Affect it had on today



GROUP 7: RAINBOW POWER

1. 1968 Stonewall Riot

2. Gay Liberation Movement

3. Act-Up

4. Affect it had on today

GROUP 8: GREEN POWER

1. Rachel Carson

a. Silent Spring 1962

2. 1967 Environmental Defense Fund

3. Green Peace 1969

4. 1970 First Earth Day

a. EPA

b. Clean Air Act

5. 1972 Clean Water Act

6. Pesticide Control Act

7. Affect it had on today