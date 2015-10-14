Sub Plans 1st Grade. Ready to Go Sub Plans! Take a Day Off, Leave the Planning to Me!
This document includes a FULL day of substitute plans that are no prep and ready to go. Your students will be actively engaged in learning activities aligned to the 1st grade core while you are away. No need to worry about making plans to call in sick or take a much needed day off. Your time is worth saving!
All Other Grades K-6 Sub Plans are Available Now!
Click Here to View ALL Ready To Go Sub Plans!
**UPDATED 8/14/15 with new fonts!**
This packet includes:
Note To Teacher
-School Schedule (Form with fillable entries- Type right into it!) UPDATED 6/6/15
-School Information (Form with fillable entries- Type right into it! Includes staff information) UPDATED 6/6/15
-Classroom Information (Form with fillable entries- Type right into it! 2 pages!) UPDATED 6/6/15
----Number of Students
----Student Helpers
----Info about students
----Basic Classroom Rules/Procedures
----Behavior Management Procedures
----Daily Procedures
----Attention Signals
-Copies for Students (Clear layout of what you or the sub will need to copy)
Substitute Plan Outline
ELA Lesson Plan
-Fixer Upper Sentences
-More Fixing to Do
-Monkeying Around
Text Questioning Mini Lesson Plan
-Text Questioning Graphic Organizer
Writing Lesson Plan
-O.R.E.O. Writing Graphic Organizer
Science Lesson Plan
-Springtime Sprinkles
-Sizzling Summer
-Fantastic Fall
-Winter Wonderland
Quick Math Review Worksheet
Math Lesson Plan
Color By Sum
-Color By Difference
-Rock and Add & Subtract
Social Studies Lesson Plan
-Helpers in your Community
-How Do I Help You? (2 pages)
-Helping My Community
Brain Break Activity
Art Activity
Educational Game
-Cards for Game (2 pages)
How Was Your Day?- Substitute notes form
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 14, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
