It seems that BT may be joining BA in taking industrial action after the Telecoms giant publishes its annual report today. The report is expected to show increased bonuses for top staff. The artice provides some useful background on this dispute, plus some alarming statistics on pay inequalities in major organisation
Created: May 26, 2010
GrahamSalisbury
