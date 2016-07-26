Free
2 Square Venn Diagram - Graphic Organizer
Students use this 2 squared graphic organizer to respond to literature. Compare and contrast 2 characters in a story, 2 different settings, or 2 events. Use this great Venn Diagram before, during and after reading to solidify student comprehension
Graphic organizers are great group or individual work activities as a response to literature during independent reading, interactive
reading, or shared reading.
Graphic Organizers help students develop higher level thinking skills and promote creativity. They are handy tools for classroom use that guide students through the process of organizing information. Graphic organizers make logic out of language and help students summarize and interpret text. Graphic Organizers are excellent tools that promote high-level active thinking in the classroom.
Critical Thinking and Active Learning materials for:
-Reading Comprehension
-Math
-Social Studies
-Science
-Art
-Conflict Resolution
SECOND LANGUAGE LEARNERS:
Graphic organizers make content area information more accessible to second language learners. The Venn Diagram can change complex language into language that is comprehensible. This is a perfect visual tool that helps ELLs and all students understand and organize information.
Lori Wolfe
