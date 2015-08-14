This product contains 20 writing prompts having to do with LIFE SCIENCE. The content covers cells, DNA, genetics, natural selection, ecosystems, food chains, biomes, and classification. The writing prompts have been provided in 3 different formats:
1. Task Cards: 20 task cards with different life science writing prompts. You could use these for large groups, small groups, partners, stations, etc.
2. Display Cards: Each prompt is on 1/2 page displays that you could put under a document camera for the whole class to see & respond to as a warm up, exit ticket, quick assessment, etc.
3. Interactive Notebook Prompts: Students can paste the prompts into their science notebooks (copies 3 prompts per page to save paper) and respond there (photo example included)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
