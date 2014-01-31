Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 67 times
In this video from Periodic Videos we look at The 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, shared by Martin Karplus, Michael Levitt and Arieh Warshel for their work in the field of computational chemistry.
Professor Martyn Poliakoff discusses.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 67 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 31, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
PeriodicTableofVideos
Making Aspirin
In this video from Periodic Videos we look at aspirin, show you an old sample and make a new one.
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
PeriodicTableofVideos
Gold at the Centre of the Earth
In this video from Periodic Videos The Professor discusses new research suggesting why gold (among other dense metals) is found close to the Earth'...
- (1)
- FREE
PeriodicTableofVideos
All About Concrete
In this video from Periodic Videos The Professor overcomes his fear of heights to tell you about concrete.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
**This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team** *UPDATED AUGUST 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack wil...
- (52)
- $7.04
david_worden
Unit 1.3-1.4 - Atomic structure Booklet
Originally designed to accompany BTEC qualification. Could easily be used for AEN students to guide them through basic atomic structure theory and ...
- (8)
- $5.63
New resources
sarah.ellum
WJEC AS 1.1 Formulae & Equations UNIT
WJEC Chemistry 1.1 Formulae & Equations UNIT of WORK Full unit of work Booklet with examples, worksheets Powerpoint Worked examples, questions ...
- (1)
- FREE
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
polarity24
Redox titrations
An A-Level Chemistry resource on redox titration calculations. The editable worksheet is differentiated with each section increasing in difficulty....
- (0)
- 25% off$5.63$4.23
SALE
polarity24
Amount of substance (2 of 2)
A comprehensive revision resource on Amount of substance (Moles). The worksheet is differentiated with each section increasing in difficulty. The f...
- (0)
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
SALE
polarity24
Electrode potentials and electrochemical cells
This is a differentiated A-level chemistry revision resource covering the different types of Ecell questions. There are 8 sections, each one increa...
- (1)
- 25% off$5.63$4.23