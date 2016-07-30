Enjoy 38 pages of back-to-school goodness with this FREE Mega Bundle. Includes the following products:



• Reading Club Fun Membership Certificate, 2017-2018 School Year Calendar - Teacher Edition

• 2017-2018 School Year Calendar - Student Edition (Kids can record number of pages read)

• Learning & Careers (Back to School) Bundle:

· Two-Page Activity Set

· Future Jobs Word Search Puzzle

· A Lifetime of Learning Word Search Puzzle

· Reading Log and Certificate



[This will be updated for 2018-2019 school year.]



Keywords: back to school | classroom | school | school supplies | class | teacher | teachers | August | September | new school year | adjectives | nouns | membership certificate | reading club