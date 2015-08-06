This is a challenging set of 20 research questions for a 20th Century American History class studying the decade 1970-1979.
Here is what is GREAT about this assignment: it's fully customizable! For instance, you might use only 10 of these questions instead of the 20 in the packet. You might choose 5 of the questions and ask students to conduct in-depth research for a full-length report. The possibilities are endless!
The questions are organized chronologically, and there are two questions per year in many cases.
I decided to make a research assignment that required strong critical thinking skills and better research skills and - above all - taught an appreciation for 20th Century American history.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 6, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
The Book Thief RAFT Writing Project + Rubric
- (2)
- $3.50
Flowers for Algernon RAFT Writing Project + Rubric
- (2)
- $2.50
Absolute & Relative Location Assignment: NFL Football Teams + Google Earth Tour!
- (1)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Claims to the Throne 1066
- (34)
- $2.82
Roman Villa
- (35)
- $2.82
Textile inventions
- (24)
- $2.11
New resources
British America, 1713-1783: Consequences of the war in America
- (1)
- $4.93
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
British America, 1713-1783: The War of Independence, 1775-83
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
My birthday in history
- (0)
- $2.90
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03